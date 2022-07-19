MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Do you have a favorite teacher that could use some extra cash? Classic Honda of Midland is recognizing one lucky teacher in the Permian basin with a $500 Visa gift card ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a news release, any teacher working in the Permian Basin can be nominated for the giveaway on the Classic Honda of Midland Facebook page by tagging the teacher and leaving a short comment as to why they should be nominated.

The contest started this month, July 15th, and end on August 5th. Organizers say that the winner will be announced on the company’s Facebook page on August 6th.

The owner of Classic Honda of Midland, Joey Gabarda, expressed how important it is to honor local educators.

“Teachers deserve to be recognized every day for all that they do, as they are true heroes,”

Gabarda continued to say,

“We are happy to be able to help a teacher out this year and share our appreciation. We hope this spreads awareness to others about the amazing work that teachers provide to the community.”