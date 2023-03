ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa College Campus will delay opening until 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 10 to allow OC employees to attend an All Team Meeting.

All Student Services will be open to serve students and the community from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Wrangler Express and an Academic Success Coach will be available extended hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.