Clara Ledward back in Odessa, charged with murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Clara Ledward has been returned to Odessa after being release from an Alpine hospital over the weekend.

Ledward was captured last week by Mexican authorities and extradited back to the US following a confrontation with police. Clara was injured in a shoot-out but sustained only minor injuries, a news release said. Clara is accused of killing her husband Jacob earlier this year.

According to Ector County jail records, Clara’s bond has been set at one-million dollars for the murder charge and 15 thousand dollars for a charge of tampering with evidence.

Of Clara being granted bond, Jacob’s mom said, “It is hard to even comprehend that Clara Ledward would be granted bail after she murdered by son Jacob and fled to Mexico, and tampered with evidence, and had her family members helping her, not to mention getting into a shootout with the police. We are grateful she is in custody…The question we want answered is why?.”