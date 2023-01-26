MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. The investigation is focused on evidence recovery in connection with a double murder that took place on December 17, 2022.

On January 17, MPD closed Wadley-Barron Park for the same purpose. That park reopened Wednesday.

The crime in question happened at the Ranch Apartments late last year. Two people, Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims, died following a shooting inside an apartment and a third victim, Deondrick Sims, drove himself to a Midland hospital with gunshot wounds.

30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love, along with 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden, and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr., have all been charged with murder in connection with the case. MPD said following the arrests that the investigation was ongoing pending additional charges.