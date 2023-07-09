ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa Solid Waste Division will be hosting a residential bulk drop-off on Saturday, July 22nd.

Citizens are encouraged to bring their items to Parks Bell Ranch at the empty lot off of Cross B Road, entering from the east, from 8am to 12pm.

Construction/demolition debris, paint, chemicals, tires, and tree limbs will not be accepted. Refrigerators, compressors, and freezers will not be accepted unless the freon is removed.

Participants must reside within city limits.