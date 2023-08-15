MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two days ago, Luna went from cherished family member to missing pet. Her owners took to Facebook asking for help to locate the lost pooch and, to their joy, they learned that Luna had been taken in by Midland Animal Services and was waiting to be reunited with her family. The policy generally keeps pets sheltered for at least three days to allow owners to claim them.

Sadly, the family’s joy turned to grief when they learned that Luna had been euthanized. Now, the City is speaking out on why this happened, and how pet owners can prevent it from happening again.

New City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, and Animal Services staff members, said it is not common practice to put an animal down so quickly, but that Luna was “exposed” to a respiratory illness when she was admitted to the facility.

“There’s been an outbreak in the shelter and an animal was exposed and had to be put down,” the group said in an interview Tuesday morning. “We felt horrible, but the staff had to follow protocol.”

A member of the shelter’s medical team called the illness “highly contagious” and resistant to treatment. However, Luna’s family said her death was an “accident” and that the workers there thought she was “a stray”.

“Our sweet Luna didn’t stand a chance,” her owner said in a Facebook post.

Luna’s family said she was wearing a collar but was placed in a kennel with other dogs diagnosed with canine flu. Most dogs recover from the illness with anti-viral medications and supportive care as their immune systems fight the infection; the mortality rate is 10% but can be higher in places such as crowded shelters. Luna had been in the shelter a short time, and was not showing signs of illness, according to animal advocates familiar with the situation.

City council member at-large, Dan Corrales, has been advocating for animals since taking office. He said the City needs to own its mistake and keep such a mistake from ever happening again.

“We as a City have to accept responsibility when we make a mistake and own it. We had an issue here where this dog was not supposed to be euthanized; we need to look with an after-action review at what happened, what protocol wasn’t stuck to, and how we make sure this never happens again- what policies and procedures that we didn’t adhere to, what new policies we need… sometimes mistakes happen and we can’t run from them,” Corrales said.

Gonzales said he and the Animal Services staff are now pushing for more funding to ensure that pet owners across the City are able to microchip their pets, and hopefully, be reunited with their families before ever needing to enter the shelter.

“They don’t enjoy euthanizing any animal…we are committed to responding to this situation by advocating and funding chipping so that these animals can be identified and returned before ever getting to the shelter,” he said.

The medical staff is also asking pet owners to keep their loved ones safe and healthy, by microchipping, but also by spaying and neutering to prevent the urge animals get to roam, and by vaccinating.

Fix West Texas, in honor of Luna, is offering “pay what you can afford” fees on microchipping all month long for anyone who comes in and says, “In memory of Luna”.

“Let Luna be the reason you get all of your pets microchipped this month,” the group said. “State law requires shelters to scan all intakes. While this may, or may not, have saved her live, it could save your dog’s life. You get a free, lifetime registration. It’s registered to you and Fix West Texas, that way, if your pet is locked up, we can help contact you to bail them out.”