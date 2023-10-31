MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland is inviting the public to participate in a five-minute survey, aimed at helping the City and Midland County identify roadways that have safety issues.

The City says the information collected from these surveys will be key to developing the Vision Zero Action Plan, serving as a guide for upcoming years.

Vision Zero has the fundamental principle that loss of life and serious injury from traffic crashes is unacceptable, acknowledging that while people make mistakes, the roadway network should be designed to ensure that those inevitable mistakes don’t result in severe injury or death.

The public is also being invited to leave comments on the interactive map, indicating where they feel safe or unsafe or have suggestions for safety improvements.

The survey and interactive map will remain open through the end of the year and is available in English, Spanish, Portugese, and Chinese (Traditional).

More information can be found on the Vision Zero website, and you can take the survey here.