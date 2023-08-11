ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city provided an update to the ongoing construction of Faudree Road Friday, saying they hope the construction will be completed in the next 18 to 24 months.

In a Facebook post, the City of Odessa said the ultimate goal of the construction is to expand the roadway from two to five lanes due to the growth in the area, with the hopes of making it easier for drivers.

Construction between 56th Street and Highway 191 is expected to finish in two to three months, making this section of Faudree five lanes. Stop signs will be in place until the signals are ready, which the city expects in the next four to five months.

The construction will then move to between 56th St. and P Bar Ranch Road, which is estimated to last for six to nine months, where crews will continue the lane expansion and finish the drainage system.

Once complete, the city says construction will move to between P Bar Ranch Rd. and Yukon Rd., the final leg of the project.

Drivers are being asked to continue to watch their speed while crews are working in the area.