MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Offices for the City of Midland will be closed on Monday, June 19th, in observance of Juneteenth.

The solid waste collection schedule has been modified for the week of June 19th through the 24th as well.

Solid Waste Collection:

​Monday, June 19th – Closed in observance of Juneteenth

Tuesday, June 20th – Monday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Wednesday, June 21st – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Thursday, June 22nd – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Friday, June 23rd – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Citizens Collection Station (Recycle):

Monday, June 19th – Closed

Tuesday, June 20th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21st – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 22nd – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23rd – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Landfill: