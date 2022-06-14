ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning, all Ector County offices and the City of Odessa offices are closed because of the water line break that happened yesterday evening.

According to the City of Odessa, the water break has left many schools, businesses, and, homeowners across the Basin with little to no water.

In a recent news release, the water break line was 24 inches long and the break is located at the corner of 42nd Street and San Jacinto.

Offices located in the area are without water at the moment and staffing for the City of Odessa offices will be scaled back and resume normal business hours on Wednesday, June 15th.

Other facilities that are closed are Aquatic Center, Floyd Gwin Pool, Jurassic Jungle Sprayground, and McKinney Park Sprayground as well. Ratliff Ranch Golf Course will remain open for normal business hours.