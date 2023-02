PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Water rates in Pecos to increase March 1st

Residents inside city limits won’t see an increase to the base rate, but there will be a $1 increase to the volumetric rate, or the rate for every thousand gallons.

For residents outside city limits, base water rates will be increased by $26 as well as a $1 volumetric rate increase.

For any questions or concerns on how this may affect your water bill, please call or visit in-person at the Pecos City Hall.