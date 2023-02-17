PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD athletics joined the city to help West Texas Food Bank with a food drive this morning.

Together, they were able to deliver 200 meals to local residents.

The food drive was scheduled for earlier this month but was rescheduled due to extreme weather.

The Pecos Proud Crew, Code Enforcement, Pecos Animal Shelter, and Communications Department were there to represent the City.

West Texas Food Bank holds a food drive every month for local residents. The next food drive is scheduled for March 2nd from 10 am to 12 pm in the Reeves County Civic Center parking lot.