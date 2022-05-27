ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa would like to remind residents of events taking place this weekend.

PARKS:

Movies in the Park starts today! Bring your family to a free movie screening of Sing 2. The movie will be playing at San Jacinto Park Tonight, May 27, 2022 at Dusk (when the sun goes down).

Free for the public to attend. Citizens are welcome to bring their snacks, chairs, and blankets. A concession stand will be available at the park.

The City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department invites you and your family to the pool all summer long. Pools and Spraygrounds will open Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. General Admission to enter the aquatic centers is $4 per adult, $2.50 per child and Ages under 1 and over 65 are free. Floyd Gwin Pool is $1.50 per child and $3.00 per adult. The spraygrounds are open and FREE to the public and will operate daily. Each pool will close one day per week for maintenance and heavy-duty cleaning purposes.