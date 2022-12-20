ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted.

The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 am on Monday, December 26th. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has also sanctioned a warming shelter to run through Christmas Day at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex Building, located at 2261 West Sycamore.

For more information on the warming shelter, please be sure to visit www.odessa-tx.gov.