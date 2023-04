ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Esports League will be hosting the sports league every Thursday from May 4th through June 22nd.

Players on PC (Microsoft), Play Station 4, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Play Station 5, Xbox Series X/S will be able to participate.

Registration will close on May 3rd.

You can download the app to learn more and join.