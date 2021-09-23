City of Odessa to offer Pfizer boosters for anyone eligible

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Odessa announced today it will begin giving third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those eligible.

On Wednesday, the State of Texas sent down guidance from the FDA that third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be allowed for anyone over the age of 65. Additionally, anyone between the ages of 18 to 64 at high risk for severe complications will be eligible, this includes medical issues such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, or respiratory illness. The FDA also approved booster shots for anyone at high risk of exposure because of their job, this includes teachers, healthcare workers, wait staff, anyone who works closely with the pubic.

The City and its partners will be at UTPB Thursday through 1:00 p.m. to put shots in arms. The clinic will resume Friday and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the UTPB soccer complex.

The City is asking all vaccination seekers to follow the traffic flow map below. Please do not line up and block traffic on the Highway 191 service road.

While the FDA has only broadened the guidelines for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will also be available for anyone needing their first or second dose. Moderna booster shots will be available with a note from your doctor.