ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Quality of Life Committee will be conducting engagement meetings on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.

These meetings will be for the Feasibility Study that the city is currently conducting for a possible Sports Complex.

They are replacing the community meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at the Sherwood Community Center.

The first meeting will be on Wednesday, March 8th at Lawndale Community Building at 6:30pm.

The second meeting will be on Thursday, March 9th at Nimitz Middle School Cafeteria at 6:30pm.

If you have any questions, email or call Steve Patton.