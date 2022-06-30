ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa offices will be closed on July 4th to observe Independence Day. City leaders say that office closing for the holiday will impact expected services in the area.

In a recent news release, the City of Odessa states that there will be a slight change in trash pickup. On the 4th of July, trash will not be picked up for customers living in Odessa.

Instead, customers who normally have their trash picked up on Monday can expect trash to pick up on Tuesday, July 5th and those who have regular pick up on Tuesdays can expect trash service on Wednesday, July 6th.

Here is a full schedule of the changes:

-On July 4, 2022, Monday City Offices Closed

-On July 5, 2022, Tuesday Monday roll-out carts will be picked

up on Tuesday.

-On July 6, 2022, Wednesday Tuesday roll-out carts will be picked

up Wednesday.

-July 7, 2022, Thursday Regular Service

-July 8, 2022, Friday Regular Service

-Residential brown dumpsters will be serviced once.

-Apartments and Commercials will be serviced twice.

-Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Saturday, July 2nd.

The City of Odessa asks that people living in the area recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center at 816 West 42nd Street. to avoid an overflowing accumulation of trash and debris in dumpsters.

Drop-off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, aluminum, and tin cans are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to the City of Odessa, trash, debris, and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters are illegal and prevent the solid waste trucks from being able to pick up the containers when service resumes.

During the holiday period, City trash receptacles should be reserved for perishable items only.