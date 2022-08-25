ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa has issued a boil water notice for several areas including north Odessa and the Parks Bell Ranch area north of Yukon.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the upper plane area in the map shown below to boil water until further notice.

While under a boil water notice, consuming tap water is unsafe and can weaken the immune systems of children, adults, and pets because of the harmful bacteria.

The city asks that you bring all water to a rolling boil and then continue to boil it for an additional two minutes before use.

You will be allowed to shower and wash your hands, but cooking, brushing teeth, and using ice machines are prohibited.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers

that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescind the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice