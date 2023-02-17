ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Mayor Javier Joven and the City of Odessa needs input on improving and streamlining the development services process.

In an update from Mayor Joven, he made an official shoutout to the public works department. After the January 30-31 freeze, there were a reported 21 line breaks across Odessa. Yet, due to the commitment and service by these citizens, there were zero water service interruptions or boil water advisories.

On a similar note, the entire solid waste team joined forces and worked diligently after the storm to remove the backlog of trash. This effort quickly evaded a monumental health hazard and the standard trash pick-up schedule was impacted minimally.

If you see these employees, be sure to thank them for going above and beyond to take care of Odessa.

The City of Odessa is now requesting your input on how to streamline and improve the entire development services processes. This can include what can be improved upon, what’s missing, and what would be nice to have to make the processes easier navigate. Would a checklist be necessary to help residents? Improving these processes will help prevent costly errors and delays for developers.

You can submit your suggestions by email here or here.

The Mayor’s office also reiterates the City’s commitment to assessing each agreement and ensuring it serves the goal of elevating Odessa.

The City is reviewing local industrial district agreements, negotiating service call compensation for responses outside of Odessa, identifying a means to address the county-wide feral cat concern and many other initiatives including allowing laying hens inside city limits.

Mayor Joven also invites everyone to join him at the monthly coffee meetups to discuss these items in detail.

The Odessa Development Corporation continues to implement innovative ways to recruit businesses and spur future development that will benefit all of Odessa.

The City is continuing to improve internal communications and operations to make sure a healthy work environment is being created for all city employees.

Finally, he thanks everyone for the support and urges everyone to be active in the community.