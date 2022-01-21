ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Fishing class, games, food, prizes, and more! Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts it’s annual ‘Take me Fishing Event’ sponsored by ATMOS Energy on February 5th at Comanche Trail South Pond Park.

The event kicks off at 10 am and is only taking on-site day-of registration. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Odessa Parks representatives will be in attendance teaching the basics of how to safely catch a fish at 10:45 am that day.

Tasty Bones Rollin Kitchen will be providing free food and other lunch items for registered participants only.

For this event, registration is limited to 5 people, and those 18 or older are required to have a fishing license.

Fishing licenses can be secured at the following locations:

-Walmart

-Academy

-Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

For more information click here.