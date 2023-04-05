ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa’s Park and Recreation Department will be hosting it’s annual Spring Fling Egg Hunt on April 8th, at the Sherwood Park, starting at 10am.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10am with opportunities for pictures taken at the photo area.

The Egg Hunt will start at 11am but arriving early is recommended to line up for the best spot in each age bracket.

There are a lot of items to give away, but there are only a few prizes. The golden eggs, containing the golden ticket, awards a premium prize.

There will also be music, crafts, candy, kite flying as well as fun prizes up for grabs.

The Easter Spring Fling Event is free and open to the public.