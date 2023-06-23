ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Solid Waste Division will be holding a bulk drop off event for residents this weekend at Dr. Lee Buice Elementary.

On Saturday, June 24th, from 8am to 12pm, citizens are encouraged to bring their items to the school on the corner of Dawn Avenue and 87th, entering through the west entrance. The Solid Waste team will be ready to accept your items, including furniture, appliances, and electronics.

Construction/demolition debris, paint, chemicals, tree limbs, and refrigerators/condensers/freezers, unless freon is removed, will not be accepted. Residents must reside within city limits.