ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays.

The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of trash in dumpsters, people are encouraged to recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center (located at 816 West 42nd Street). Drop off for cardboard, plastics, paper, aluminum and tin cans is open 24/7.

People are also asked by the city to not stack trash and bulky items next to alley dumpsters as it is illegal. For more info on city services, be sure to visit www.odessa-tx.gov.