ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Solid Waste Facility and neighborhood collection centers will no longer be accepting large quantities of cardboard.

Only small amounts of cardboard and plastic will be accepted at the recycling center at 814 W. 42nd Street. Large quantities must now go to the Butts Recycling center at 26 W. Industrial Loop in Midland.

You can call Butts Recycling here.