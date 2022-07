ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa announced Lakeisa Taylor (Billing Collections) as its 2022 Employee of the Year at luncheon hosted by the Odessa Rotary Club today at Odessa College.

Here are our 2022 EOY Finalist:

Runner-up: Jesse Ely (Ratliff Ranch Links Golf Course) Second Runner-Up: Ian Kapets (Police Department)