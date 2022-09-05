MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland, in partnership with local animal rescue groups and Fix West Texas, is working hard to lower the euthanasia rates among stay dogs and cats. Now Fix West Texas is calling for more people to step in and help by getting their pets spayed and neutered.

“It takes a village to ‘fix’ the problem in our community,” the non-profit said in a Facebook post.

In July of 2021, the City euthanized about 37% of animals in the shelter- that number dropped in July of 2022 to 32%. That’s 72 fewer animals.

Then in August of last year, 38% of the animals in the shelter were killed. That number dropped to 28% this year- and 64 fewer animals were put to sleep.

Both the City and local rescue groups hope those numbers continue to fall and are asking people in the community to help by adopting, fostering, vaccinating, and “fixing” pets and especially strays in the area. If you would like to take advantage of Fix West Texas’ spay and neuter program- which offers low-cost surgeries as well as vaccinations, you may register here.

You can also help by adopting a shelter animal by visiting Midland’s new, family friendly, location at 1200 N Fairgrounds Road or by checking out this Facebook page, where you will find pictures and information about all animals waiting for their forever homes.