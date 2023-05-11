MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Currently looking for a new City Manager, the City of Midland is looking for residents’ input about what they would like to see in the next City Manager.

This includes traits, qualities, and experience you would like to see. The survey shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes to complete and all responses are completely anonymous.

The survey will remain open through June 4, 2023.

You can find the survey here or scan the QR code with your smartphone camera to access the survey.

You can also find the survey on the City of Midland website.