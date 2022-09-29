MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event:
City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair
Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm
Dennis the Menace Park – 2201 W. Indiana Ave.
Food, games, candy, and health resources.
Midland Police Department: Candy for Cans Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 21 from 6 pm-8 pm
Hogan Park – 1201 E. Wadley Ave.
Bring some canned goods in exchange for candy. There will also be a haunted house.
Midland Fire Department: Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 22 from 10 am-2 pm
Central Fire Station – 1500 W. Wall Street
Carnival games, bucket rides, combat challenge, jumpers, fire hose practice, and more.
City of Midland Parks and Recreation: 10th Annual Halloweenfest
Thursday, October 27 from 6 pm-8 pm
MLK Jr. Community Center
***Local businesses and other non-profits are encouraged to set up a booth to pass out candy and build awareness for your organization. Booth partners must be registered before this event by contacting LaSalle Williams at lswilliams@midlandtexas.gov or by phone at (432)685-7381.***
City of Midland Animal Services:
Barktoberfest: a Howl-0- Ween Festival for dogs & their people
Saturday, October 29 from 10 am- 1 pm
Beal Park – 5200 W. Wall St.
Some activities include Doggy Dash, food trucks, Pie Eating Contests, bounce houses, and more.
Prizes for Costume Contest Winners ($5 donation to enter):
- Best Costume
- Best Pet/parent Costume
- Spookiest Pet Costume