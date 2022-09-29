The first jack-o-lanterns originated in Ireland and were originally carved into turnips rather than pumpkins.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event:

City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair

Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm

Dennis the Menace Park – 2201 W. Indiana Ave.

Food, games, candy, and health resources.

Midland Police Department: Candy for Cans Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 21 from 6 pm-8 pm

Hogan Park – 1201 E. Wadley Ave.

Bring some canned goods in exchange for candy. There will also be a haunted house.

Midland Fire Department: Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 22 from 10 am-2 pm

Central Fire Station – 1500 W. Wall Street

Carnival games, bucket rides, combat challenge, jumpers, fire hose practice, and more.

City of Midland Parks and Recreation: 10th Annual Halloweenfest

Thursday, October 27 from 6 pm-8 pm

MLK Jr. Community Center

***Local businesses and other non-profits are encouraged to set up a booth to pass out candy and build awareness for your organization. Booth partners must be registered before this event by contacting LaSalle Williams at lswilliams@midlandtexas.gov or by phone at (432)685-7381.***

City of Midland Animal Services:

Barktoberfest: a Howl-0- Ween Festival for dogs & their people

Saturday, October 29 from 10 am- 1 pm

Beal Park – 5200 W. Wall St.

Some activities include Doggy Dash, food trucks, Pie Eating Contests, bounce houses, and more.

Prizes for Costume Contest Winners ($5 donation to enter):