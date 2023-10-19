MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland and Midland Fire Department will host free, family-friendly events this weekend.

Midland Police Department: Candy for Cans Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 20, 2023 6 pm-8 pm

Hogan Park – 1201 E. Wadley Ave.

Bring your best costume and trade in cans of goodness for sweet candy. Plus, all the cans collected will be donated to West Texas Food Bank to help locals in need.

Midland Fire Department: Truck or Treat

Saturday, October 21, 2023 10 am-2 pm

Central Fire Station – 1500 W. Wall Street

Carnival games, bucket rides, combat challenge, jumpers, fire hose practice, and more.