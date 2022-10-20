MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland and Midland Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat event this Friday- all for a good cause. Visitors are asked to bring canned goods in exchange for candy; those goods will be poured right back into the community by the West Texas Food Bank.

While helping with this worthy cause, eventgoers will also get to participate in a few thrills- a haunted house and cake walk are among the planned festivities. But it’s not all fun and games, but educational as well. Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Cox said the department will be teaching about fire prevention CPR at the event.

“You can actually come out here and learn how to do hands-on CPR. Last year we taught over two-thousand people,” Cox said.

Those participating in the classes will walk away with valuable knowledge as well as a stuffed animal.

The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. this Friday at Hogan Park, located at 1201 E Wadley Avenue.