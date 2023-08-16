MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City’s Department of Airports will be hosting the second annual “Fly into Fall’ event on Saturday, August 26th from 9am to 2pm at Midland Airpark.
The event is a free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages, with food trucks, face paintings, jumpers, exhibits, and more.
Static Displays will include:
- Aircraft and helicopters from local pilots
- Hands-on aircraft displays
- CAF aircraft
- Airport fire trucks
- Classic cars
- Modified Velocity SE airframe, used for rocket racing
Interactive Displays will include:
- Discovery flights from Floris Flight School
- Talk to the Tower in Traffic Control Simulation
- Preflight simulation with Preflight inspection and mock cockpit experience
- Basin PBS
- Higher Orbits
- Drone Obstacle Course
- Scout Aviation Helicopter Flight School
There will also be multiple educational booths and information:
- Midland International Airport
- Basin Aviation
- Floris Flight Services
- Commemorative Air Force (CAF)
- Honor Flight
- Midland Development Corporation
- Commercial Pilots and Aerospace
- Civil Air Patrol
- Municipal Court
Additionally, there will be a 1 mile run/walk or 5k, called Run for the Runway, with registration and more information available on the Midland Athletic Company’s website.
More information about the “Fly into Fall” event can be found on the City of Midland’s website.