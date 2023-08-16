MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City’s Department of Airports will be hosting the second annual “Fly into Fall’ event on Saturday, August 26th from 9am to 2pm at Midland Airpark.

The event is a free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages, with food trucks, face paintings, jumpers, exhibits, and more.

Static Displays will include:

Aircraft and helicopters from local pilots

Hands-on aircraft displays

CAF aircraft

Airport fire trucks

Classic cars

Modified Velocity SE airframe, used for rocket racing

Interactive Displays will include:

Discovery flights from Floris Flight School

Talk to the Tower in Traffic Control Simulation

Preflight simulation with Preflight inspection and mock cockpit experience

Basin PBS

Higher Orbits

Drone Obstacle Course

Scout Aviation Helicopter Flight School

There will also be multiple educational booths and information:

Midland International Airport

Basin Aviation

Floris Flight Services

Commemorative Air Force (CAF)

Honor Flight

Midland Development Corporation

Commercial Pilots and Aerospace

Civil Air Patrol

Municipal Court

Additionally, there will be a 1 mile run/walk or 5k, called Run for the Runway, with registration and more information available on the Midland Athletic Company’s website.

More information about the “Fly into Fall” event can be found on the City of Midland’s website.