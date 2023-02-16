MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland issued a traffic alert Thursday impacting the intersection of Wadley Avenue at Garfield beginning next week. Starting Tuesday, February 21, the intersection will be partially restricted to complete utility improvements.

One lane in each direction will be maintained on Garfield Street and Wadley Avenue. No left turns will be allowed during construction but local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and observe the traffic signs that will be in place during construction.

This partial closure is expected to be in place for 2-3 weeks.