MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland said this month’s sales tax was a record high, exceeding the previous historical record in February 2023. The month of August 2023 reported $6,650,766 in sales tax revenue for the City; that’s an increase of 5.06% from August of last year.

That brings the Fiscal Year 2023 balance to $63,054,522, an 18.46% increase over this point last year, the City said in a news release. August sales tax revenue was $1,151,964 higher than the monthly budget, bringing the City YTD actuals over budget by $10,765,973.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax income from two months prior to collection; August collection is based on June sales. The City’s fiscal year runs from October through the following September.