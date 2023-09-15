MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a release, the city stated the investigation revealed the primary reason for the accidental euthanasia as a break in usual protocol for creating a list of animals for euthanasia, due to the absence of the most experienced staff.

According to the City of Midland, on Wednesday, August 23rd, City officials requested an investigation by a third party into the accidental euthanasian of a dog, Luna, at Midland Animal Services on Saturday, August 12th.

The city continued by saying the outcomes of the investigation determined the cause of the incident, assessed policies and protocols of Animal Services, regarding euthanasia, and the recommended steps moving forward.

Luna was picked up by Animal Control Officers on Friday, August 11th, following a call from a resident of an animal under a house.

While there was an illness in the shelter during Luna’s time there, Luna was not ill at the time.

The city stated several key factors influencing the shelter’s deviation from standard protocol:

The usual employee responsible for generating the list, utilizing the animal tracking and documentation software, was on leave and unable to compile the list.

Although a new manager had been hired and was actively undergoing training, she had yet to receive comprehensive training on the software. As a result, she relied on more experienced staff members to compile the list.

These staff members were not accustomed to the task of creating euthanasia lists, which was outside their typical responsibilities.

These lists were handwritten and lacked the necessary criteria verification mechanisms specified by shelter management.

An unidentified animal brought in as a stray, without any marking or tagging, was placed in a kennel previously designated for animal euthanized due to sickness. The kennel number was not removed from the hand-written euthanasian list.

According to the release by the city, the investigation showed written procedures are in place for euthanasia containing instructions for verifying the identity of the animal and what to do if there are discrepancies, however, they were not available to all staff during the days leading up to the incident.

The city says, moving forward, all staff at Midland Animal Services will be continuously trained in all policies and procedures. Additionally, staff will be cross trained in varying levels of responsibility as team members of Midland Animal Services.

