MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your sunscreen ready, it’s almost summertime in the Basin! The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has made it easy for you to start planning your summer pool reservations ahead of time.

In a recent news release, the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division will start taking private pool party reservations and pavilion rentals at Doug Russell and Washington Family Aquatic Center this month. You and your family can make a reservation online and in-person ahead of the summer.

For booking online, click here and if you’d like to book your party in person you can head on over to the MLK Center located at 2300 Butternut Lane or go to the Parks Office located at 2701 W. Elizabeth. Guests can pay for their bookings in cash, check, or credit card form. Online payments must be in credit card form only. You will need to pay a $250.00 deposit and a rental fee of $700 (fee includes lifeguards). Pool reservations can be made dated as early as June 3rd to July 30th.

Guests can also make reservations for the Doug Russell Pavilion at this time. The pavilion can be rented on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for the entire session 12 pm – 3 pm and 4 pm – 7 pm.

On Sundays, the pavilion can be rented from 1 pm to 4 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm. The rental fee for the pavilion is $100 in a deposit and $100 to rent (these fees don’t include entry into the facility).

Punch Passes will be available at the Parks office and the MLK Community Center and the two pools.

Prices for punch cards: