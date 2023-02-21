MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The “One Stop Shop” is where citizens can get same day building permit review and approval over the counter.

The shop is primarily for building permits, driveway permits, floodplain, swimming pools, sheds/detached accessories, and alterations/repairs.

Not all permits will be accepted, it will depend on the scope of work.

All documentation must be present when submitting.

There will be representatives from each department available to assist in review or questions.

The “One Stop Shop” is located on the 1st floor of the City Hall in suite 110 where the old Customer Service area was.

It is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm.