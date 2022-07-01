MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland offices will be closed starting Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. With offices closed, people living in the area can expect changes to the City of Midland trash pickup schedule.

For the week of July 4th, the trash pickup schedule is as followed:

Solid Waste Collection

Monday, July 4th – Closed

Tuesday, July 5th – Monday Regular Trash Pickup

Wednesday, July 6th – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup

Thursday, July 7th – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup

Friday, July 8th – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Citizens Collection Station (Recycle)

Monday, July 4th – Closed

Tuesday, July 5th – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, July 6th – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday, July 7th – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday, July 8th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 9th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Landfill

Monday, July 4th – Closed

Tuesday, July 5th – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, July 6th – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Thursday, July 7th – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Friday, July 8th – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, July 9th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm