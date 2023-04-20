MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City leaders from Midland and Odessa, as well as officials from UTPB, met to discuss a proposed Multi-purpose Corridor and Trail.

The new bicycle/pedestrian corridor would link the two cities by connecting Loop 338 and University to the Scharbauer Sports Complex.

The two cities will be hosting a joint special event, to learn about this new trail, on May 4th from 6pm to 8pm. The event will be held at 105 N. Main St. in Midland.

More information about the corridor and event can be found on the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Association’s website.