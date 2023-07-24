MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced new Animal Services Manager, Melissa Hobson, will join the team August 1.

According to a news release, Hobson is described as a “skilled professional with a passion for animal care and welfare. With a background in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching, she possesses exceptional skills in communication, leadership, and creating nurturing environments.”

Hobson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, specializing in Freshwater and Marine Biology from the University of Texas at Austin, and further expanded her knowledge with an MBA and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

The City said she’s had experience as a veterinary assistant, veterinary technician, and in an animal emergency hospital, and has shown dedication to animal well-being and has additional expertise as a diver and saltwater aquarist.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa as she works toward creating a better community for pets and their owners through education, compassion, and advocacy.” Cristina O. Burns, Director of Community Services.

On Saturday, August 5th, Rescue Runners will host an event so the community can come welcome Hobson to the team. Rescue Runners is a volunteer program designed to recruit people to help walk or run shelter dogs. You can learn more about the program, including how to sign up, here.