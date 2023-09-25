MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued the following traffic alerts:

Signal Light Replacement: The intersection of Front Street and Terrell Street will be 4-way stops while crews with the Transportation Department repair the signal light struck by a semi-truck early Monday.

Utility work on N. Big Spring Street: Beginning September 27, 2023, N. Big Spring Street between Hart Avenue and Parker Avenue will be reduced to one lane in both directions (northbound and southbound) and Hamby Street, west of N. Big Spring Street, will be closed for utility improvements. Local business and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closures.