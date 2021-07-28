City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for road work starting Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, a contractor for the City will begin removing and replacing damaged pavement at selected roadways. The work will take place south of Loop 250 between Big Spring Street and Lamesa Road. The selected roadways are highlighted in purple on the image below and include Crenshaw Drive, Palmer Drive, and Trevino Street.

During the project, streets will be closed to through traffic but open to local traffic. The paving project is expected to take three weeks to complete.