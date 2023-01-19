MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Garfield Street and Louisiana Avenue as part of a road project. Beginning Monday, January 23, the intersection will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Michigan Avenue, Golf Course Road, or Cuthbert Avenue.

The project is expected to take about six weeks and will focus on several utility and intersection improvements: replacing asphalt pavement with concrete pavement, adding a storm drainpipe to address issues with flooding, and improving the corridor for pedestrian traffic.

Local business access will be maintained on each side of the closure. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use the detours that will be in place.