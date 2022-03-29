MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Midland has announced a traffic alert for the closure of the intersection of A Street and Cuthbert. That closure will begin March 31.

The City said the closure will last approximately four weeks for while crews work on roadway improvements. The project, part of the 2017 Road Bond, will be completed in two phases. A Street traffic will remain open during both phases.

Phase 1 will close traffic on Cuthbert on the west side, then switch traffic to complete the east side of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured at D Street for phase one.

Phase 2 detour will be on Big Spring.

The City said it is encouraging drivers to use Michigan, Louisiana, Golf Course, or Wall St to avoid the work zone. Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place.