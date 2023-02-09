MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season.

The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able to obtain an American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certificate, with training for the certification provided.

Applicants should apply at the City of Midland’s webpage, just search for pool staff. For any questions, please contact Miranda Loustaunau at 432-254-9960 or by email.