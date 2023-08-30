MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has been battling waterline breaks all summer amid rising temperatures and an ongoing drought with as many as three breaks a week reported prior to rain moving into the Basin last weekend.

“So, the extreme weather coupled with the triple digit temperatures we’ve had for the last 6 weeks, it creates the ground to dry out. and once it dries out, it cracks and starts to move. The City has a lot of cast iron lines in the ground and that cast iron does not like to move so they break, so we’ve seen probably about 2-21/2 breaks a week for the last month. It’s slowed down a little bit now that the weather’s cooled off, it’s in the 90s still but it slowed down a little bit but we’re still getting (at least one break a week),” said Utilities Director Carl Craigo.

When lines break, City of Midland crews dedicate their time to repairing the lines, but now, the City is also working on long-term solutions.

“The City actually approved two projects lately to figure out the areas of town that we need to replace the pipes,” Craigo said.

It’s a system that allows utilities crews to see where water is leaking from the system before a large break occurs.

“So, we’re gonna be using the technology that they used on Mars to find water so they’re going to do satellite passes over the city and look for chlorine water signatures underground to show us where there may be some small breaks that haven’t gotten big enough to break through the ground yet,” Craigo said.

It’s some pretty cool technology that will, hopefully, prevent big breaks that can shut down water lines for days. Additionally, the City has a plan to address aging pipes that are more prone to breaking.

“The city also approved $2 million to replace all 4-inch cast iron lines in town.”

Those replacement projects may take years to complete, but the first step in the process will help prevent breaks in the lines that feed into homes, where water is needed every day.