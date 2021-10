MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- City of Midland City Engineer Matt Carr was arrested Thursday and charged with Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. Jail records indicate the victim in the case is under the age of 14.

In a release, the City of Midland said Carr has been fired from his job.

We have reached out to Midland County Jail for a mugshot. No other information is available at this time, we will update as more information becomes available.