MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crews with the City of Midland are working to repair four water main breaks and expect to have water restored to affected areas as quickly as possible/

The first break occurred in the 1600 block of Stanolind Avenue, the second break happened in the 2600 block of Louisiana Avenue, and there have been breaks reported on A Street, as well as on Desta Drive. Residential homes in each of those areas will experience a service disruption.

The City said the estimated time for repair is about four hours and drivers in those areas are asked to use caution and avoid the areas when possible. Updates will be provided as they become available.