MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day, according to a release.
The Solid Waste Collection schedule has been modified for the week of July 3rd through the 8th:
Solid Waste Collection:
- Monday, July 3rd – Monday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)
- Tuesday, July 4th – Closed in observance of Independence Day
- Wednesday, July 5th – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)
- Thursday, July 6th – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)
- Friday, July 7th – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)
Citizens Collection Station (Recycle):
- Monday, July 3rd – Closed
- Tuesday, July 4th – Closed in observance of Independence Day
- Wednesday, July 5th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 6th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 7th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Landfill:
- Monday, July 3rd – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 4th – Closed in observance of Independence Day
- Wednesday, July 5th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 6th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 7th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Saturday, July 8th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.