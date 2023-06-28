MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day, according to a release.

The Solid Waste Collection schedule has been modified for the week of July 3rd through the 8th:

Solid Waste Collection:

Monday, July 3rd – Monday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Tuesday, July 4th – Closed in observance of Independence Day

Wednesday, July 5th – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Thursday, July 6th – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Friday, July 7th – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Citizens Collection Station (Recycle):

Monday, July 3rd – Closed

Tuesday, July 4th – Closed in observance of Independence Day

Wednesday, July 5th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 6th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 7th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Landfill: