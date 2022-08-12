MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – If you’re looking for a community service opportunity in Midland this weekend, look no further than Midland Animal Services. From 10 am to 11 am on Saturday, August 13th, the City of Midland Animal Services is hosting its volunteer orientation.

Staff members will be there to assist potential volunteers and teach others about the various volunteer roles that Midland Animal Services offers. The program is open to the public but eligible volunteers must be 15 years of age or older, if younger than 15 then you must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up for this weekend’s volunteer orientation or learn more information, contact Midland Animal Services at 432-685-7420